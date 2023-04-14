Armed robbers raid gold mine

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A GROUP of four armed robbers raided a mine in Kwekwe where they got away with gold carbons and mining equipment all worth US$18 000.

The robbers, armed with a pistol, a knife and a machete, besieged Mossi 21 Mine along Harare-Bulawayo Highway near Truckers Inn and overpowered the only employee who was on duty before ransacking the mine and getting away with the equipment.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on 12 April 2023 around 1AM.

“One male employee was on duty when four men arrived armed with a pistol, a knife and a machete. They forced him to lie down and tied his hands and legs before they searched him and took US$10 and a cellphone,” said Inspector Mahoko.

They then broke into the mine workshop through the roof where they took a generator, grinder, welding machine, gas cylinders and tanks, submissible pumps and cooking utensils among other equipment.

They then force marched the complainant to the carbon rooms where they got away with 300kg of pregnant gold carbons.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.