  • Today Thu, 21 Sep 2023

Armed robbers raid Mukuru, steal cash and take away customer’s cellphones

 Hezel Siabbone, Online Writer

FOUR pistol-wielding robbers allegedly robbed a Mukuru outlet of US$2 000 before relieving customers of their cellphones.

In a statement on X (Twitter) police said they are investigating the case which occurred at Muzeziwa General Dealer Shop, Chitindiva Business Centre in Karoi.

“Four unknown suspects armed with a pistol pounced at a Mukuru money transfer booth situated in the shop before stealing a cellphone and a cash box with US$ 2 909.00 as well as ZAR 9 400.00 cash.

“The suspects went on to steal five cellphones from customers before driving away in their getaway car, a silver Hyundai vehicle. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” read the statement.

