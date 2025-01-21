Armed robbers raid Shurugwi home, steal US$3 000

Online Writer

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a six-man gang that invaded a home in Shurugwi, Midlands Province and stole over US$3 000.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the robbery, which occurred early Monday morning in Impali suburb.

“At around 6 am on January 20, Sandra Zhou (30) of Impali suburb took her children to school, leaving her home,” said Insp Mahoko.

Before Zhou’s maid, Vimbai Mwenya (20), could close the gate, six unknown men emerged from a nearby bush and entered the yard.

“The suspects were all dressed in black trousers, black T-shirts, and black safety shoes, with their faces covered using black potato sacks,” he said.

Two of the robbers were armed, one with a suspected pistol and the other with a machete.

The gang forced the maid into the house and ordered her to lie down. One of the robbers took a mattock from the yard and used it to break open the bedroom door. They also vandalised the CCTV monitor and cables to conceal their identities.

Two of the robbers ransacked the bedroom, stealing US$3 384 in cash and an Itel cellphone before fleeing the scene.

Inspector Mahoko urged members of the public with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward.

“The police are working tirelessly to bring these perpetrators to justice,” he said.