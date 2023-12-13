Armed robbers steal $6,000 from Mkoba Total Service Station in Gweru

Online Reporter

In a recent incident, armed robbers targeted a Total service station in Mkoba 6, Gweru, making off with a sum of $6,000. Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the robbery.

According to Inspector Mahoko, the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 AM on Monday. The security guard on duty, Tinokudzaishe Mastock (22), was approached by an unknown individual carrying a plastic container, claiming to be in need of fuel. When informed that the station was closed, the suspect brandished a pistol and ordered Mastock to lie down, tying his hands and legs with shoelaces. Shortly after, three additional suspects arrived at the scene.

Inspector Mahoko revealed that the four armed robbers forcefully entered the manager’s office, where they used an explosive to access the safe and stole $6,000. They fled the scene in a silver Honda Fit vehicle, the license plate of which was not recorded.

In light of the incident, the police are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in the investigation. Additionally, businesses are advised to deposit their funds in banks and avoid keeping large sums of money on-site