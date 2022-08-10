Armed robbers steal fuel from service station

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Four suspected armed robbers, last night, tied up a security guard at a fuel station in Bulawayo, ransacked the offices before filling a drum with nearly 200 litres of fuel and making haste their escape.

Police said they are investigating a case of armed robbery which took place at Major Petroleum Fuel Station along Khami Road.

Bulawayo police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the robbers were armed with guns.

“On the 9th of August 2022 at around 0030hrs, a security guard was on duty and was in a guardroom where the four accused persons barged in and two of them were armed with pistols. The guard was asked if he had a gun on him and he nodded showing he was not armed.

“He was searched and a Hisense and an SOS cellphone were taken. The accused persons tied the guard’s hands and legs and covered his mouth with a mutton cloth,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She said the three-armed robbers proceeded to the fuel pump and ransacked the offices.

“The other three accused persons proceeded to the fuel pump, whilst one was guarding the security guard, where they drained about 170 litres of diesel into a plastic drum. They then proceeded to the offices where they smashed the window, got into the office, cut open a safe and found nothing. The accused person on guard ordered the security not to wake up as they left the premises,” said Assistant Msebele.

She said the guard managed to untie himself and alerted a tenant who stays at the premise who then made a call to the police and the total value of diesel stolen amounts to US$360-00.

Assistant Inspector Msebele said appealed to members of the public for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the accused persons to visit any police station.