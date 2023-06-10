Armed robbers steal goats, turkeys from farmers

10 Jun, 2023 - 16:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Armed robbers steal goats, turkeys from farmers armed robbery

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Armed robbers raided farms and go away with 23 goats, turkeys and solar panels after attacking victims with wooden logs during the theft.

The incident occurred at a farm outside Harare on Friday, according to the Police’s Twitter page.

“ZRP Saruwe is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 09/06/23 at Virginia Farm, Selous. Six unknown suspects armed with wooden logs attacked two farmers before stealing 23 goats, two turkeys, five cellphones, two solar panels, an amplifier and a gas tank. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting