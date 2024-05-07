Armed robbers strike at Primary school on opening day

Online Reporter

SIX armed robbers raided a primary school on the opening day of the second term as parents were paying school fees getting away with US$1 400.

The incident according to Police on X, occurred at Warren Park Primary School in Harare on Tuesday morning.

“Police is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Warren Park Primary School this morning when six armed suspects raided the school as parents were paying their school fees. The suspects went away with US$1 481.00 cash. Investigations are in progress,” posted the Police.



The Police have since urged school authorities to increase security and be alert as parents pay school fees and where possible, parents are encouraged to deposit their fees through financial institutions to curb armed robbery cases.