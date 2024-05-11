Armed robbers strike home getaway with jewelry worth US$61k; US$16k cash

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THREE armed robbers on the run after they stole jewelry worth US61 000 and US$16 800 cash.

In a statement, police said the robbery occurred at a house in Greendale, Harare on 9 May 2024.

Police appealed for information that may help in apprehending the suspects.

“Police in Rhodesville are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Greendale, Harare on 09/05/24 in which three unidentified male suspects who were putting on face masks, armed with bricks and logs, attacked the victim before stealing jewelry valued at US$61 000.00 and cash amounting to US$16 800.00. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.