Armed robbers take US$5 800 from businesswoman before forcing her to drive to her home where they stole more cash

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

TWO armed robbers attacked a businesswoman and robbed her US$5 800 that she had collected from a service station, before forcing to drive to her home where they stole a further US$5 300.

In a statement on X, police said the robbery occurred in Pfupajena, Chegutu around 6:45 pm on 3 December 2023.

“Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Pfupajena, Chegutu on 03/12/23 around 1845 hours in which two unidentified male suspects who were armed with a pistol attacked a motorist who had been collecting cash from a service station. The suspects took US$ 5 800, cash for daily sales, from the victim before directing her to drive to place of residence where they stole US$ 5 300 which was in the wardrobe,” reads the statement.