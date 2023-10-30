Armed robbers tie up guards, getaway with US$30 000

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

NINE armed robbers attacked three security guards, tying them up with shoelaces and then broke into a safe and got away with US$30 000.

The incident according to a post by Police on X, happened in Mount Pleasant on October 27.

“Nine unidentified male suspects who were armed with pistols, machetes, bolt cutters and a grinder attacked three security guards who were on duty and tied them with shoelace before breaking into the accounts office where they stole US30000 from the safe.”

” The suspects went on to break into another office where they stole US$1 900. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.” reads the statement