Armed robbery foiled: Police arrest suspect demanding valuables at knife-point

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN armed with an okapi knife was arrested while allegedly demanding valuables from a man and a woman, brandishing the knife.

Police on patrol caught Clever Chirunjisa in the act.

In a statement, police said Chirunjisa was arrested at Corner Prince Edward Road and Herbert Chitepo Avenue, Harare on 29 February 2024.

“On 29/2/24 members of the Police who were on patrol arrested Clever Chirunjisa for robbery in which a couple was attacked before 6 boxes of cartridges, a box of meat, a cellphone, and other valuables were stolen at Corner Prince Edward Road and Hebert Chitepo Avenue, Harare. The suspect was apprehended by the police while attacking the couple. The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen items and an okapi knife,” reads the statement.