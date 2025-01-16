Armed robbery spree targeting Money Transfer booths comes to screeching halt as police arrest duo

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

TWO men have been charged with seven counts of robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm for allegedly carrying out robberies targeting Mukuru Money Transfer booths in Harare.

On 16 December 2024 Norest Sasa (39) and Clive Makofa both from Mabvuku, Harare carried out a robbery at a Mukuru Money transfer booth located at Glenview 2 Shopping Centre.

The accused allegedly fired a gunshot to intimidate the booth attendant into handing over cash, and the attendant reluctantly obliged.

The attendant surrendered US$1 839 and R2 350, which the perpetrators stuffed into a black satchel.

The duo allegedly took their crime spree further by mugging one of the clients, and snatching a brown wallet containing US$950.

They then fled the scene in a black Toyota Mark X, firing warning shots into the air to scatter a gathering crowd.

In an official statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said four days later, the accused struck again, employing the same tactics to rob another Mukuru Money Transfer booth, this time at Kamunhu Shopping Centre in Mabvuku, and making off with US$1 374 and R22 000.

“They also robbed Manyame Complex Mukuru Money Transfer booth making away with US$5 030 and R 18700 and Beatrice Mukuru Booth in January 2025,” said the NPAZ.

The matter was postponed until 29 January 2025, and the accused were instructed to apply for bail at the High Court.