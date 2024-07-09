Armed trio steal 85 kg of gold and US$6 000 in break-in

Sheronrose Mugombi, mugombisheronrose@gmail. Com

THREE armed men who were wearing balaclavas broke into a house where they stole 85 kg of gold and US$6 500.

The incident occurred in Chombira, Kanengoni in Mashonaland Central.

In a statement on X, police said on 6 July three unidentified male suspects who were wearing face masks and armed with machetes, gained entry into a house through a broken window and attacked the complainant. The suspects ransacked the house and stole US$6 500 cash and 85 kg of gold that was hidden in a cabinet.

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest Police Station.