Arrange or attend Vuzu parties at your peril: Police crackdown on social ill as school term ends

Peter Matika, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have issued a stern warning to individuals or groups planning to host and attend VUZU parties, as the second schooling term comes to a close today.

In light of potential disturbances and criminal activities associated with such gatherings, the police are prepared to take swift action.

School children are often recruited by older people into group sex orgies, drug binges and marathon booze sessions at the parties.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube emphasised the seriousness with which they are approaching the issue.

“We are sending a strong message to those considering hosting or participating in VUZU parties that there will be serious consequences for any illegal activities that take place,” he said.

To combat the threat posed by these events, Insp Ncube said police have strategically deployed detectives across various suburbs of the city.

Additionally, law enforcement officials are actively collaborating with informants from the local community to gather intelligence and prevent any potential incidents before they occur.

“Our detectives are on high alert and working closely with residents who are providing valuable information to help us identify and apprehend any troublemakers planning to disrupt the peace,” Insp Ncube said.

He said the police’s proactive measures reflect its commitment to maintaining public safety and upholding the law during the school holidays.

“Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity related to VUZU parties to the authorities promptly. We rely on the support and cooperation of the public to successfully combat any potential threats posed by VUZU parties,” Insp Ncube said.

He said police are resolute in their determination to address and prevent any criminal activities associated with VUZU parties.

“By working hand in hand with the local community and maintaining a vigilant presence throughout the city, law enforcement officials are poised to swiftly respond to any incidents that may arise. For more information or to report any concerns related to VUZU parties, individuals are advised to contact the police immediately,” Insp Ncube said.

@petematika