Arrest of Limpopo cop shocks community members

Some residents in Senwabarwana, Limpopo, have expressed shock at the arrest of a police officer for six murders.

Some say they have lost trust in the police.

The police officer, stationed at Senwabarwana police station, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing six people for insurance claims.

Some residents say they do not feel safe because some law enforcement officers are involved in crime.

“I’m speechless, I’m disappointed … it is very bad. I no longer have trust in the police officers of Senwabarwana. I’m very disappointed. For a law enforcement officer to do that … remember these are the people who should protect our communities.”

“Everyone is looking at the police to help us to combat crime and everything that is out of law [illegal activities],” adds another resident.

A member of the local community policing forum, Alpha Lebepe says the arrest of the police officer should serve as a warning for communities to be vigilant.

“It’s so disappointing, we know that the one rotten potato spoils the whole bag. So, we as the CPF board, we are going to be very vigilant on whom we are working with because this kind of situation is very disappointing,” explains Lebepe. SABC News