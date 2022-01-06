Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid upon landing in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, harming his preparations for the tournament.

The 32-year-old striker has been named as his country’s captain for the tournament, despite losing the armband at club level, but is now a doubt as Gabon prepare to get their campaign underway.Aubameyang was seen partying with teammates in Dubai before flying to Cameroon, with the Gabonese squad linking up in the Middle East before making their way to their AFCON base.

Patrice Neveu’s team are due to begin their campaign against Comoros on Monday, January 10, before matches against Ghana and Morocco, and they could be without their all-time top scorer for one or more of the games.

Aubameyang and international teammate Mario Lemina were both seen in a video circulating on social media, believed to be from the Gabon squad’s trip to Dubai-Mirror.