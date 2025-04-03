Art and Ecology Laboratory of Ideas exhibition set for the gallery

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

IN a timely response to the pressing environmental issues facing our planet, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo will host the “Art and Ecology Laboratory of Ideas” exhibition tonight. Curated by Laura Fungai Ganda and supported by the Embassy of Switzerland, this innovative event aims to use art as a powerful vehicle for fostering behavioural change in response to global warming and climate change.

The exhibition, part of the Creative Lounge Trust initiative, showcases a unique blend of artistic expression and ecological awareness. It is a carry-over of the one done in Harare recently and aims to emphasise the critical importance of sustainability within the realm of creativity, highlighting how art can transform waste into beauty and addressing the urgent challenge of garbage management in urban areas.

Richard Nyamanhindi, Head of Communications at the Embassy of Switzerland in Zimbabwe, shared insights on the significance of the exhibition.

“The exhibition highlights the power of creativity to reimagine waste, sparking conversations on sustainability and urban resilience. The innovative artworks not only celebrate environmental consciousness but also explored how public art can become a vibrant part of civic life, fostering engagement and inspiring change.

The project aims to collaborate with City Councils and Ministry of Local Government to bring these artworks to public spaces across Zimbabwe, turning them into symbols of sustainability and community pride,” he said.

Artists featured in the exhibition include Victor Nyakauru, Clive Mukucha, Shalom Kufakwatenzi, Tinotenda Chivhinge, Nothando Chiwanga, and Damien Grant. Together, their works will showcase diverse approaches to environmental themes, encouraging visitors to rethink waste and its potential.

The opening ceremony will be graced by Swiss Ambassador Stéphane Rey and Bulawayo Mayor

, among other dignitaries. The exhibition marks the beginning of a transformative journey where art plays a pivotal role in encouraging environmental awareness and action.

As the “Art and Ecology Laboratory of Ideas” exhibition opens its doors, it serves as a clarion call for communities to engage with the issues of waste management and environmental sustainability. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu