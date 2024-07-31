Art groups join forces to address societal issues through film

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Two art groups from Makokoba, Mountain Peak Art and Vezulwazi Art and Sport Foundation, have united to produce a film addressing critical societal issues such as drug and substance abuse, child sexual abuse and gender-based violence.

The film, titled Uncle Mbokodo aims to raise awareness and provoke discussion on these important topics.

The shooting of Uncle Mbokodo is scheduled to begin next month. Artistic director, Tsoka Kwenda revealed that a soccer and netball tournament will be held to raise funds for the film’s production.

“We’ll be holding a soccer and netball tournament to fundraise for the film shooting project of Uncle Mbokodo. The film seeks to highlight the issues of gender-based violence and child sexual abuse,” said Kwenda.

“This is a community-building initiative as the movie will be showcased for free at community centres. We aim to address matters that affect us as a community and suggest solid solutions to our problems.”

In addition to the film screenings, the groups plan to invite qualified facilitators to hold question-and-answer sessions after each show to engage the community further and provide additional support and information.

Kwenda also appealed for donations from individuals and companies to support the film project. “We do not have resources for the soccer and netball tournament hence we are appealing for donations. Any donations in cash or kind are greatly appreciated,” said Kwenda.