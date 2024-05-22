Art of Living Foundation launches IMEDITATE Africa Campaign for mental wellness

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

An Indian organization has launched a mental wellness program in order to promote social cohesion.

The Art of Living Foundation, under the esteemed leadership of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is initiating a campaign called IMEDITATE Africa in the International Association for Human Values.

The aim is to empower individuals in Bulawayo to cultivate their inner potential, fostering holistic well-being, inner peace, and community resilience across the African continent through the transformative practices of yoga, breathwork, and meditation.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian and peace ambassador who founded The Art of Living Foundation in 1981 as an international, non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organization. Its educational and self-development programs offer powerful tools to eliminate stress and foster a sense of well-being.

In 1997, he also founded the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) to coordinate sustainable development projects, nurture human values, and facilitate conflict resolution.

In an interview with a Chronicle news crew, the Chairperson of Art of Living, Mrs. Bhaktiben Chapaner, stated that Imeditate Africa was initiated in 2013 and has gained significant influence over a period of 10 years.

“This initiative aims to empower individuals to cultivate their inner potential, strengthen social bonds, and contribute to a more harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous Africa. In 2024, our intention is to host the continent’s largest LIVE online meditation on Africa Day, May 24, 2024, in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar,” said Mrs. Chapaner.

A total of 58 countries across Africa are participating in the iMeditate Africa campaign during Africa Month, which will culminate in a live interactive session with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

“In regions affected by conflict or post-conflict environments in Africa, stress reduction through meditation can contribute to fostering a peaceful mindset among individuals and communities. By promoting mental well-being through meditation, communities can better cope with adversities, which can ultimately lead to greater stability and prosperity.

“Let Africa’s heartbeat synchronize with the rhythm of meditation, for within its embrace lies the power to awaken the continent’s dormant potential, nurture its unity amidst diversity, and unleash the boundless creativity of its people. As Africa celebrates its rich tapestry of culture and resilience on this auspicious day, let meditation be the beacon guiding its path towards a future of peace, prosperity, and profound transformation.”

Mrs. Chapaner added that Gurudev has developed unique, impactful programs that empower, equip, and transform individuals to tackle challenges at the global, national, community, and individual levels.

“Gurudev has received numerous honors from governments and institutions worldwide, including the highest civilian awards of Colombia, Mongolia, Paraguay, and Suriname. The Art of Living community is diverse and attracts people from all walks of life. Gurudev has developed 57 exclusive courses that empower adults, youth, and children across the globe. All of these programs are guided by Gurudev’s philosophy: ‘Unless we have a stress-free mind and a violence-free society, we cannot achieve world peace,'” said Mrs. Chapaner.

@Lo7246Lovelyn