Arthur Evans Show goes online

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Arthur C Evans Show which was a hit four years ago when it launched on DStv is now available online on Digital Entertainment On Demand (DEOD), a TelOne online television service.

The lifestyle show which premiered on DStv’s Zambezi Magic where it profiled top South African and local personalities was well received then but unfortunately, it hit a snag after its sponsor pulled out. But, according to the show’s executive producer, Trevor “Trey” Ncube, the show will soon be back as they are working on content for Season 2.

For now though, people can relive episodes from Season 1 where Arthur C Evans, a renowned television personality, interviewed celebrities such as the late superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, singer-cum-dancer Sandra Ndebele, comedian Carl Joshua Ncube, former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma, South African television personality Maps Maponyane and ex-Generations star Thato Molamu.

Trey said after DEOD reached out to them, they were motivated to come up with a second season.

“DEOD reached out to us after being impressed by the show and the quality of its production. This got myself and Arthur thinking and we’ve resolved to shoot the second season of the Arthur C Evans show,” said Trey.

He said those who did not watch the show on DStv will definitely appreciate the content on that platform.

A year after premiering the first season, Trey said the second season looked promising as some episodes were shot with SA-based hip hop artiste Nadia Nakai being flown into Bulawayo for a shooting alongside local hip hop star Cal Vin. Also on the cards were then Africa’s power couple Pokello and Elikem as well as hip-hop musician Tehn Diamond.

However, the show hit a snag as its sponsor pulled out at the last minute, stalling completion of the second season.

“After the show made its successful debut on DStv’s Zambezi Magic Channel in 2016, we decided to follow it up with a second season. We then had discussions with a potential sponsor who wanted to come on board.

“Contracts were signed between us, the sponsor and the channel. But, when we started shooting, the funds didn’t come through. The issue was then taken up with the channel and unfortunately it dragged out for a little bit forcing us to shelve the second season,” said Trey.

He however said all hope was not lost and encouraged people to watch the show on DEOD during the extended lockdown.