Artistes call for end to xenophobia

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SEASONED musician Roki has hailed the presence of South African musicians Master KG and Zanda Zakuza at the 42nd Independence Day celebrations held at Barbourfields Stadium on Monday.

The South African artistes attended the main event during the day and later performed at the Uhuru Gala at night.

Master KG said he was impressed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) team displays and said he was planning to work with them on his video.

At the Uhuru gala the duo had revellers on their feet throughout their polished performance.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz on Tuesday at a local hotel, Roki said the presence of the two South African artistes at Independence Day celebrations was a confirmation that the two neighbouring countries enjoy good relations.

“The two musicians’ presence at our big day shows that we are one as Africans and we must remain united. We should join hands to fight xenophobia because we share a common history,” said Roki.

A Zimbabwean Mr Elvis Nyathi was recently murdered in SA by members of the infamous Dudula group and Roki said such acts were not acceptable.

DJ Tawaz concurred with Roki and commended Zimbabweans for being disciplined throughout the Independence Day celebrations saying it shows that they have heeded President Mnangagwa’s calls for peace and unity.

“The gala was super and the fact that there was not a single incident of violence shows that Zimbabweans have heeded calls to shun violence,” said DJ Tawaz.

