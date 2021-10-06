Artistes ecstatic about Roil BAA Nominations

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST week, the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards announced nominations for different categories and since then, there has been an air of optimism around the showbiz realm as showmen cannot hide their ecstasy at their recognition.

The Roil BAA which is about “Celebrating Arts Excellence” oversaw the adjudication of over 30 categories for this year’s edition.

Rapper Luminous took to Twitter to express his gratitude and posted: “Kommunity lo!!!! I got nominated for the Bulawayo Arts Awards in the Outstanding Hip Hop Act category with some heavy hitters!!!

Female rapper, Awa Khiwe, nominated in the Song of the Year category for her Ngeke Bangimele hit also posted: “I wanna send love and a million. Thank you to everyone who supports #NdebeleRap.”

In buoyant mood, Khulumani FM radio personality, Thokozani Mkandla also known as Miss Tee could not hide her joy and told Chronicle Showbiz that she was “very excited about the nomination” as this meant that her work is being recognised across the entertainment fraternity.

This was her first nomination in the Outstanding Radio DJ category, together with fellow Khulumani FM DJ, Cde Phil.

“With everything you do, the longer you do it, the better at it you become. So, I strongly believe it was time for me to be nominated and the growth is now visible. Thank you to everyone who nominated me. Now we wait for the big day,” remarked Miss Tee.

Online media outlets like Ekasi Magazine were also ecstatic and are relishing rubbing shoulders with fellow magazines that are in the running to scoop the much-coveted Outstanding Online Media award.

“We are ecstatic about our nomination, thank you to the Roil BAA for nominating us alongside two amazing publications, Ingudukazi and Fokus Magazine,” commented Ekasi Magazine.

The awards ceremony is set to be held on the 6th of November with a string of sub-events set to take place before it. – @eMKlass_49