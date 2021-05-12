Artistes excited after receiving second Sinovac jab

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Artistes, most of whom received their second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, are happy to contribute to Zimbabwe’s drive to attain herd immunity.

They pleaded with the Government to open up their sector that has been closed for more than a year. Zimbabwe has been on a Covid-19 vaccination drive for the past two months and so far, over half a million people have been vaccinated.

Among them are about 70 artistes from Bulawayo who got their first Sinovac vaccine jab at Cowdray Park Clinic last month as part of a nationwide vaccination drive that was spearheaded by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ).

The artistes included [email protected] legend – Pathisa Nyathi, actress/storyteller/dancer Ellen Mlangeni and Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube, Sihlangu Dlodlo, Black Umfolosi lead singer and founder member Sotsha Moyo, visual artiste Israel Israel, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, Hloseni Arts, songstress Qeqeshiwe Mntambo and visual artiste George Masarira.

Sithandazile Dube said getting her second jab was a way to show the nation that as artistes, they want life to go back to normal. “I got my second jab yesterday (Monday). It was almost like the last one as I didn’t get any side effects. I saw people that I saw last time coming for the second jab meaning people are taking this seriously which is a plus as the nation and world at large, works on moving forward,” said Dube.

Nkululeko Dube who received his second jab at Princess Margaret Clinic said as artistes, getting vaccinated was important to show authorities that they were serious about the industry opening up. “I got my second jab and feel like I’ve completed a phase in a challenge.

For starters, it was not complicated at all and I’m glad that citizens are trickling in to get vaccinated, as artists we need to comply.

“With the international community mooting Covid-19 passports, this has become more than just a necessity for us as artists. Our sector is still to completely unchain itself from restrictions and vaccination is a huge part of our means to convince our Government to ease the restrictions,” he said.

Comedian Nomsa “MsDee” Muleya said so far, she has not had any side effects and encouraged people to get vaccinated. “I haven’t had any side effects and from talks with people I got jabbed with, they also didn’t have any either. There was speculation that you would get sick from the vaccine, but from what people have seen, it’s clear there’s no such thing so most are joining the vaccine process which is encouraging. I’m encouraging others to go and get vaccinated. Let’s beat Covid-19 and get back to our normal lives,” said MsDee who got her second jab at Cowdray Park Clinic.

Umahlekisa Comedy Club director Ntando Van Moyo who also got his second jab at the Cowdray Park clinic said this was an important step towards the industry reopening. “I got my second one yesterday and I think it’s a positive move. Hopefully, it’ll help so that we can start working again as artistes. Also, we hope our audiences can also get vaccinated so that we can hold live events. We want a situation where audiences we’ll use those vaccination cards to gain entry into our events as we want to appeal to Government to recognise that we’ve been vaccinated so they open up the industry,” said Van Moyo.

Hwabaraty said as a touring artiste, this was a giant step for him. “I’m happy that finally, I’ve been completely immunised. People should get vaccinated as this will help us as artistes so that our places of entertainment get opened.

In terms of travelling, getting vaccinated is very important. I thought I’d get side effects, but this has not been the case,” said Hwabaraty. Actress and singer Qeqe Mntambo said she would get her second jab this week as she prepares for her Unplugged performance later on this month. “I’m looking forward to the next jab. I hate injections, but it was important for me to get vaccinated in order to protect myself and others. I’d no side effects so I’m definitely taking my second jab. My hope is that other people will be encouraged to do the same,” said Qeqe.

NACZ provincial arts manager for Bulawayo, Cleopatra Dube said they were pleased with the increased number of artists who were getting the jab. “We’re encouraged that artists are involved in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s clear that they’re taking the initiative to ensure they protect themselves and the community via vaccination. Vaccination is still ongoing and all are encouraged to get vaccinated so that we fight Covid-19 as a nation towards a higher count in our provincial vaccination levels. Numbers have been going up in the vaccination of artists with more than 50 having consulted on which clinics they can get vaccinated at. So adding these 50 to the initial 70 means numbers of artists being vaccinated are still increasing,” she said.