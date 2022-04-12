Artistes excited ahead of Independence celebrations in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu/Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporters

CREATIVES in Bulawayo have welcomed the Government’s decision to host the main Independence Day celebrations this year at Barbourfields Stadium in the city next week Monday.

This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme “[email protected] – Leaving no one behind.” Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo director Raisedon Baya said this development would benefit creatives in Bulawayo.

“As an artiste, I think it (Independence Day main celebrations) coming here gives local artistes jobs which is good,” he said.

Artistes from the city who are lined up to perform at the celebrations are Jeys Marabini (Afro Jazz), Madlela Skhobokhobo (Rhumba), Sandra Ndebele (Afro-Pop), Chase Skuza (Rhumba), Prudence Mabhena (Afro-Fusion), Mani9ne (Zimdancehall), Iyasa (Afro Dance), Mthokozisi Sidubweli (Poet) and LMG (Chimurenga/Umvukela).

Baya said he hopes the gesture will herald a rotation of the celebrations to other cities as well. “I hope this is the beginning of a rotation of the celebrations to all cities in Zimbabwe. All things being equal, the celebrations should rotate – city to city every year,” said Baya.

One of the country’s frontrunners of music independence prior to the 1980 accomplishment, LMG Choir’s Happiness Sibanda said: “We’re glad that our region is hosting the Independence celebrations for the first time. We’re grateful for this as we’ll be showcasing our talent to President Mnangagwa in our province.

“We’re geared to deliver the best.” Ngamnank’ uSaMamo hit-maker Madlela Skhobokhobo said he is excited to be performing at the forthcoming celebrations.

“It’s always good to perform in front of the whole country especially when it’s time to gather as a country and celebrate ourselves.

I’m honoured to be part of the line-up. Performing in front of the President takes one’s brand up there and I’m grateful for this opportunity,” said Madlela.

Iyasa Director Nkululeko Dube said bringing the party to Bulawayo was long overdue. “It was more than due for Bulawayo to host the Independence celebrations.

Remember at one point, the celebrations were supposed to be held here, but they were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a great honour that the city embraces with pride.

“We’re doing our best to come up with a powerful entertaining piece as we’ve done over the years. We’re coming out of long lockdowns and this is an ideal moment for us to shine and for the people to enjoy the rich cultural entertainment that we’ll present,” said Dube.

A permanent feature of the Independence celebrations, Sandra Ndebele said she is excited that the event is taking place in her city.

“I’m happy that the celebrations are happening in Bulawayo and that I’m part of the line-up. This is great for the city and it’s unfortunate that we’ve had to wait this long for it to happen. We’re ready to have fun and celebrate through music and dance,” said Sandy.

Club DJ Prince Eskhosini said the move to decentralise will not only benefit artistes, but those in the hotel and hospitality industry as well.

“This move will not only help artistes, but other sectors will tap in as well. Those in the hospitality industry will also benefit from this as nightclubs, hotels, lodges and fast food outlets will have a major boost through clientele from the rest of Zimbabwe that’ll flock in for the celebrations.

“So, it’s not only artistes who’ll benefit,” said DJ Prince Eskhosini. Skyz Metro FM presenter Big Troy said the idea of bringing the celebrations to Bulawayo has helped spruce up Bulawayo as various places are being spruced up in preparation for the celebrations.

“Lately, I’ve been seeing grass being cut along Falls road and roads being repaired in preparation for the celebrations.

I guess something good will come out of it and of course, the local economy might get a huge boost,” said the presenter.

Other artistes billed to perform at the celebrations are Zimdancehall duo Fantan and Levels, Andy Muridzo (Afro-Fusion), Sulumani Chimbetu (Dendera), Chief Hwenje (Chimurenga/Umvukela), Agartha Murudzwa (Gospel), Bruce Machingura (Chimurenga/Umvukela), Herman (Urban Grooves), Greatman (Sungura) and Mainato (Chimurenga/Umvukela).

Harare-based Zimdancehall producer Fantan said: “It’s a great opportunity for artistes as a lot of them want to perform in Bulawayo, but have never had the opportunity.

Events like these tend to introduce artistes to new audiences, plus it’s an opportunity for Bulawayo to host such a festival.”