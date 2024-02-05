  • Today Mon, 05 Feb 2024

Artistes gather for burial of legendary drummer Galie

Online Reporter

MOURNERS, who include musicians Obadia Matulana, Jeys Marabini, and Madlela Sikhobokhobo, are attending the burial of the late legendary  drummer Mbuso Galie Ncube.

Galie played for various bands, including the United Ndolwane Supersounds.

Galie died last Wednesday at Mpilo  Central  Hospital  in Bulawayo after a short illness.

He fell ill in South  Africa and fellow artistes came together to contribute to him to come home to recover.

He will be laid to rest at Mvutshwa cemetery today.

