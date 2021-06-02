Artistes hyped up ahead of Baf

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTISTES have expressed their excitement about returning to the stage for the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) saying they missed performing and hope this will show Government that the sector is ready to reopen under the new normal.

Various artistes from theatre, dance, poetry, comedy and music will take to the Baf stage as from today.

Baf, which is in its second edition, is a hybrid festival, meaning that there will be online and live physical performances to a limited number of fans. This year’s edition that runs up to Saturday will be held under the theme; We Own Winter (WOW).

Excitement has gripped the arts sector as this is the first major festival to be held ever since the onset of Covid-19-induced lockdowns last year. What is more exciting is that the public is being allowed to physically witness the events, although in limited numbers.

Artistes who spoke to Chronicle Showbiz yesterday thanked organisers of the festival for staging the event in these difficult times and affording them this rare opportunity to perform.

Actor and musician, Madlela Skhobokhobo, who will be performing on Saturday with the likes of Victor Kunonga, Holy Ten, Qeqeshiwe and Focus Acapella at an event that will be streamed online, said he hopes the holding of Baf will spur authorities to consider reopening the arts industry.

“It’s always a good thing to return to the stage. My last performance was during the Independence gala in Harare in April and going back on stage is a good feeling.

“However, I hope that this will mark the reopening of the arts sector as we’re longing to resume live shows. Let’s hope that the government will see that artistes can successfully stage physical shows while adhering to the rules of Covid-19,” said Madlela.

Songbird Mimmie Tarukwana, who will perform tomorrow, described returning on stage as exciting saying this will be a great opportunity for people to watch her in action.

“It’s an exciting moment for me. Last year, I was on stage at the Bulawayo Arts Festival as a backing vocalist for someone else, but this year, I’ll be on stage as a solo artiste.

“This is a big deal for me as it shows growth. We’ve been on lockdown for a long time so just the feeling of being on stage is exhilarating. I can’t wait for everyone to watch and enjoy my performance,” said Mimmie.

Today, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble will perform at the Small City Hall with Extra Mile Dance. The group which has not performed for over a year said they are ready to deliver.

“It’s been a long time since we last performed so being presented with a platform to perform means a lot to us. We’re overexcited because we’ve been waiting for this for a long time. The artistes are very happy and we promise to deliver as always,” said dance group director Phibion Ncube.

Performing at a comedy show tomorrow with Zwe and Ezra at the Bulawayo Theatre, comedian Ntando Van Moyo said he was nervous getting back on stage after a long time.

“It’s exciting and scary at the same time. We haven’t been on stage for quite a while now so this gives us a new challenge. It’s a move in the right direction as we’re coming from vaccination as we move to reopen the sector.

“This (Baf performance) means we can now start putting food on the tables of our families. I’m really excited to be part of the Bulawayo Arts Festival,” said Van Moyo.

House musician, Bhadilah from Beitbridge said getting back on stage was one of the greatest things happening after a year-and-a-half since the pandemic hit the country.

“Getting back to the stage means work and work means we can now feed our stomachs from our craft. I’m over the moon about returning back to the stage as we had really missed this. This is good as it gets us to connect with our followers,” said Bhadilah.

Musician Mzoe 7, who will perform at a virtual show tomorrow also said it was great to be back on stage adding that he is going to go all out with his performance as he wants it to be lasting.

“I’m not going to just sing on stage as I want to give people a valuable, energetic performance that will make them feel like they are actually within the venue. It’s humbling to be performing for people who make us who we are.

“I want to thank them for their continued support and also thank the Baf organisers and everyone making this festival come to life,” said Mzoe 7.