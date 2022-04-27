Artistes promise fireworks at ZITF shutdown gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo artistes who are billed to perform at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) shutdown gig have promised to bring their A-game as they represent the City of Kings and Queens.

The ZITF shutdown gig that is being organised by 2Kings Entertainment and Harris Hotels has been slated for Saturday at The Boundary with Fab G UmshanakaGogo, DJ Mzoe, DJ Nospa and Noreen Moria expected to represent the city. The headline acts will be Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

With the coming of the two artistes, creatives in Bulawayo are in for a litmus test to prove their worth at the show.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the local acts who promised that they will rise to the occasion.

Fast-rising musician and dancer Noreen Moria said being included in this lineup shows that her hard work is paying off.

“It’s such an honour to be part of the lineup. It’s proof that hard work pays. Therefore, I’m working twice as hard to bring my A-game and give out my best thus a good time is what fans should expect,” she said.

Umthobanhliziyo Tribal House musician, Fab G UmshanakaGogo whose star continues to rise said: “So far, I’ve been part of almost every event in the city and it’s quite an honour for me to share the stage with people I’ve been looking up to in the industry.

“It’s actually a dream come true, a learning curve and motivation for me to continue with the good work. It also reflects progress in my career.”

Fab G who is under South Africa-based Diliza’s Progressive Records label said Bulawayo was witnessing more and more shows with big names, something that he said is good for the development of the arts industry.

“In my city, such opportunities don’t come easy so earning this slot is another goal scored for me. So many shows are being held in the city and this is uplifting it.

I’m looking forward to a very powerful and outstanding performance during this event and all I want to assure fans is that I’m ready,” he said.

Another fast-rising personality, DJ Nospa who has been clinching several notable gigs in the city said: “I’m humbled to be performing at this show that has such a great lineup.

This will add to the many times I’ve played for giants in Bulawayo. It’s always a great experience, no lie.”

He promised to dish out a memorable set that patrons will remember adding that he is working on a mixtape that he will release soon.

Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2021 Outstanding DJ, Mzoe who is another veteran on the decks said being part of the Bulawayo Shutdown gig was a breakthrough, taking note that people from all over the country and abroad will be around.

“I’m geared to give attendees a fired-up performance. Such opportunities not only boost our careers, but they go a long way in promoting the city as a whole,” said DJ Mzoe. – @mthabisi_mthire