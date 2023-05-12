Artistes pumped up for JP album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma

ARTISTES performing at Jah Prayzah’s Maita Baba album launch in Bulawayo tomorrow have vowed to bring their A-game to the much-anticipated gig.

The launch slated for Queens Sports Club will see locals Mzoe 7, Ma9Nine, Asaph, Msiz’kay, DJ Mzoe and DJ Nospa helping the artiste to unveil his album. They will be joined on stage by South Africa-based Sha Sha, DJ Tira and Nomfundo Moh.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mzoe 7 said it is an honour to be part of such talented acts and what is promising to be a great event.

“I’m happy to be part of a special day for JP where he will be launching an album here in the City of Kings and Queens. Being part of such a lineup is nothing, but a blessing and a boost for my career,” he said.

DJ Nospa who has been playing at most notable gigs in the city said fans should prepare to hear something different from him.

“I’m planning a sophisticated set for my fans that will be something out of this world. It will be vibes on vibes like always and I’m humbled and proud to be part of this event,” said the DJ.

Dancehall chanter Ma9Nine said he will use the opportunity to promote his latest and upcoming songs.

“Fans should expect some new tracks that I’m going to sample on the day. I vow to give them a dazzling and electric performance that will show that I’m here to stay,” he said.

Another DJ, Mzoe said he is also ready to rock crowds at the event.

“I’m super ready to show my power on the decks and give people an ‘international connect’ vibe as we celebrate Jah Prayzah’s new work. People should come in numbers for a memorable night,” said DJ Mzoe.

Msiz’kay who is doing wonders in the music scene said fans should expect an amazing performance from him as he is geared up for the event.

Today, Jah Prayzah is launching a traditional album titled Chiremerera at Old Hararians Sports Club. Tomorrow, he will travel down to Bulawayo to launch the second album, Maita Baba which has an Afro feel.

Interestingly, Chiremerera, his 12th album will be released on May 12 with Maita Baba, his 13th album, being released on May 13. It is an exciting time for his fans as they have been craving for new music from the musician for some time now.

Already, the musician, one of the best in the country has teased fans with the release of Sarungano, a song from one of the albums. And if the feedback is anything to go by, then the forthcoming albums are likely to play popular among fans.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze said it was all systems go for the two launches.