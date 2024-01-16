Artistes rally to bring ailing drummer, Gali back home

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

Renowned drummer Mbuso Gali Ncube, recognised for his exceptional skills, has fallen ill in South Africa, prompting efforts to bring him back to his hometown for recovery.

Gali gained widespread acclaim during the era of the united Ndolwane Super Sounds, where he stood as the last original instrumentalist with the band.

A WhatsApp group has been established to coordinate resources for the transportation of Gali back to Bulawayo.

In an audio message directed to fellow artistes and Rhumba enthusiasts, former united Ndolwane Super Sounds leader, Martin “The Big Boss” Sibanda said: “I come to you on behalf of one of us, Gali Ncube, Mr. Ceremony and The Senior Man, the drummer when we play music. He has been unwell for five days now (as of last week). His condition is not good, and his family’s wish is to transport him back home so that he can receive quality care.

“This side, it is difficult for that to happen as there is no one to assist him, as people spend the day at work. We are appealing for your helping hand to assist our brother.”

Beyond Ndolwane Super Sounds, Gali has contributed his drumming expertise to numerous musicians from a young age. His impressive portfolio includes collaborations with Solomon Skuza, Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Andy Brown, Soul Brothers, the late Dan Tshanda, and various Rhumba bands and artistes across different music genres.