Artistes rejoice as Justice Ministry suspends Zimura’s $150 fee

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has suspended the controversial $150 cover band licence fee imposed by the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura), offering a sigh of relief to musicians and industry stakeholders.

This follows a week of heated back-and-forth between arts governing body, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and Zimura, after the former directed the collecting society to cancel the fee — a directive Zimura initially resisted.

Zimura, a collective management organisation responsible for the licensing and collection of royalties on behalf of musicians, proposed early this year, demanding that cover bands pay $150 per show for the right to perform copyrighted music. This move was met with strong opposition from artistes, unions like the Zimbabwe Musicians Union (ZiMU), and music commentators, who deemed the fees exorbitant and harmful to the industry. Critics argued that the tariff could cripple live performances, burden musicians and event organisers, and stifle the growth of the music sector.

In a letter dated April 4, the ministry, which regulates collective management organisations under the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act (Chapter 26:05), directed Zimura to halt the tariff immediately.

“It has come to our attention that you are requiring cover bands and third parties to pay a licence fee of US$150 and 30 percent of total sponsorship to your organisation,” reads the letter.

“Please note that the Copyright Office is still seized with the approval of all Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) tariffs for the year 2025, and the 30 percent remittance to Zimura is unprecedented.

“Therefore, in terms of Section 111 of the Act, you are hereby directed to suspend the levying of the cited tariffs until a determination has been made by the regulator in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.”

The ministry’s directive followed a letter from Zimura’s head of licensing, Servious Matiza, addressed to the managing director of Ecobank. In the letter, Zimura requested that 30 percent of the bank’s sponsorship budget be allocated to music licensing and copyright royalties.

The intervention has been welcomed with many describing it as a critical moment for Zimbabwe’s creative sector. ZiMU hailed the decision, stating that Zimura’s actions were exploitative and detrimental to the music industry.

“Zimura’s predatory scheme has inflicted significant damage on our industry,” said ZiMU president Edith WeUtonga Katiji.

“This intervention is a crucial step toward dismantling Zimura’s 43 years of destructive practices. We commend the Ministry of Justice, NACZ, fellow artistes, supporting organisations, media, and the public for standing with us.”

Music analyst Plot Mhako welcomed the suspension, stating, “Zimura was fast becoming a law unto themselves. The ministry’s directive brings much-needed clarity and accountability. The arts sector thrives on structure, not unilateral decisions. This intervention protects event organisers and the integrity of the entire industry.”

Florence Nyamazana, founder of the Chivavarira National Mbira Arts and Culture Association, echoed similar sentiments.

“We are relieved. This tariff only served to stifle artistic growth. It was counterproductive and didn’t support the industry because the fee was simply exorbitant,” she said.

ZiMU went further, calling for a complete overhaul of Zimura’s leadership. In a scathing statement, the union accused the board of gross negligence and allowing executives to run the organisation like a “mafia”, allegedly extorting money from struggling artistes. The union’s demands include, immediate dismissal of the current Zimura board, a forensic audit of Zimura finances dating back to 2010, and termination of the current management team led by executive director Polisile Ncube-Chimhini and Henry Makombe as well as the establishment of a transparent, artiste-led collective management organisation.

Contacted for comment, Ncube-Chimhini said, “The board is deliberating at the moment.” – Follow on X: @MbuleloMpofu