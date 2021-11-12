Artistes revive Cottage Fortnights

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

TWO years ago is the last time that underground creatives in Bulawayo met for a show.

Tonight will see the rebirth of Cottage Fortnights at Zanzibar after almost a two-year hiatus.

Cottage47 hub member and producer at Area51, Tafadzwa Kamusoka told Chronicle Showbiz about the idea of resurrecting the Cottage Fortnights.

“Since creatives have been given the green light to host shows, we decided to continue where we left off two years ago.

“Tonight, patrons should expect different genres to be exhibited. From rap, trap to gospel, you name it. This is a special edition since we last had one 2 years ago,” said Kamusoka.

Part of the artistes to herald the comeback show include T Mak, Muscle Ducatti, Brintz, Billius the majestic, Drumerboy_Kenny, DJ Stout and MC Miles to name a few.

Kamusoko also extended his invitation to the public as the festive season kicks on. – @eMKlass_49