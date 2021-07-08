Artistes unite for another massive collaboration

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

CONTEMPORARY musician Hwabaraty has brought together 11 artistes from Bulawayo including Asaph, Novuyo Seagirl, Madlela Skhobokhobo, PoZee, Skhu, P.O.Y and Msheznana for a remix of his celebratory song uMqakezeleni.

Also part of the project are Msizkay, Fish Ndaramu, Mzoe 7 and Noluntu J.

The original song is Hwabaraty’s title track for his 2019 album which was his fourth and loved by many people.

The diverse artistes who are from various genres such as Rhumba, Hip Hop, House and Kasi Rap took one week to record their parts then the song was mastered by Godwin Smallz at Elephant Herd Records.

Hwabaraty who hails from Njube said due to the success of the song two years ago, he decided to revive it through the remix.

“Based on the positive feedback of uMqakezeleni, I decided to revive the hit song, this time with the help of 11 talented artistes,” said Hwabaraty.

Explaining the inspiration behind the song, Hwabaraty said: “I wrote the song because I wanted people who were doing good to be recognised and acknowledged by encouraging people to clap hands for them so as to give them motivation. I then decided to remix the track by fusing it up with different artistes from different genres,” said Hwabaraty.

He said each artiste brought their own flavour to the celebratory song.

“Each artiste brought their unique style and shared their experiences on receiving applause in the arts industry. UMqakezeleni, meaning “clap for him/her” symbolises giving credit where credit is due and clapping for those who have earned the applause.”

Quizzed when the remix would be released, Hwabaraty said: “I’ll release it soon. At the moment, I want to wet the appetite of fans to generate interest in the song. So, in the meantime, they will be seeing flyers of the featured artistes so that they know who’s on the track.”

Hwabaraty, an alternative musician has been very active in the music industry, trying out new sounds. Last year, he went the Amapiano route by releasing a sizzling party track titled Salibonani. The single was released through an impressive music video on YouTube with the artiste saying all this was done to announce a new direction he wanted to take with his music.