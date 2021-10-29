Artistes unite for fight against mental health

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

AS people are picking up the pieces left behind by the devastating effects of Covid-19, artistes conscientise people about mental health.

Gugue, Lesley, Buhle powered by Le Nqondo Banda partner with French language and cultural centre, Alliance Francaise will stage a concert in Bulawayo this Saturday.

Buhle (real name Sharon Buhle Ndlovu) said the concert will be a good opportunity for artistes to unite for a common cause.

“We themed this month’s concert under mental health as it is something we need to address and touch on as many have gone through trying times through covid 19,” said Buhle.

On the show, Buhle promised a show to remember that will send strong message to the world.

“People can expect a showcase of harmony from artists who are delighted to be working together and also are passionate about their individual community beneficial work. Therapy or consulting a psychologist is something that is not so big in our African culture or beliefs therefore one can sink really deep in depression and not know how to release the pressure because they don’t know where to go.

“Tomorrow we look to have a Clinical Psychologist to touch on what mental health is and what to look out for and also have a guest who personally went through a mental breakdown. This will be aired online on the Alliance Francaise page and can be watched and shared,” added the artiste.

Revelers will be treated to fine music as well as beverages that will complimentary to the ticket. – @eMKlass_49