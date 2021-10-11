Artistes unite to revive house music

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PLUMTREE-based music producer Yugoe and musician Babongile Sibanda have joined hands with Bulawayo-based producer Skaiva and songstress Thandy Dhlana, to produce a track titled Kuwe.

The house-music single will be released on October 30.

Production house Afri Art have been hired to shoot the video of the song.

Arts promoter Handsome ‘Handy’ Sibanda said the idea of the song is to revive the house music scene and also increase the visibility of Matabeleland artistes.

“The upcoming project came about after we saw that slowly some are turning away from house music and through the track, which features talented and award-winning artistes, we want to revive that.

“Also, the music video to be shot and produced by Afri Art will have a target of 10 000 views in 24 hours as we want to promote our artistes in the visual space. We are sure of this as the video production company has worked with the likes of Enzo Ishall, Ma9nine and currently have 4 music videos being played on Trace Africa, MTV Base & Channel O.

“We really want to do something big, not only for Matabeleland, but for the Zimbabwean house music genre as a whole,” he said.— @mthabisi_mthire