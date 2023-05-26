Artistes upbeat ahead of Soul CookOut

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

Local artistes are putting the final touches to their rehearsals making sure that they are in tip-top shape tomorrow when they perform at the Soul CookOut.

The fourth edition of the food and music extravaganza is set for The Barn in Bulawayo where Kinah The Music, Msiz’Kay, Charles Mahlaba, Thandy Dhlana, Morris Touch and event curator Possenti Sikosana are expected to dish out top-drawer entertainment.

Artistes who spoke to Chronicle Showbiz expressed excitement at the prospects of performing at the event.

Kinah The Music who performed at the event last year said: “I’m super excited to perform at the Soul CookOut, especially having to return and perform among Zimbabwe’s finest artistes. It’s nothing short of an honour and privilege.”

Soon, he will be dropping his new album, Valentines In December and patrons who will attend the Soul CookOut will have a chance to sample a song featured on the new project.

Msiz’Kay said he is geared to perform and this will be a dress rehearsal for his new projects coming soon.

“I’m excited about it (Soul CookOut) and looking forward to the weekend. This is in preparation for new projects coming up soon, beginning next month,” said the singer.

Jazz singer Charles Mahlaba who is nominated for the Zimbabwe Music Awards said his story-telling antics will be on full display.

“I’m very excited to be part of the artistes performing at this year’s Soul CookOut. This gives me the opportunity to showcase my music to a different audience and expand my fan base.

My music tells a story so, I wish to get it to people locally and nationwide. I believe this is the right place to present my works as I prepare for my second album launch in August,” he said.

The event that will serve as a family fun day will see children get their fair share of entertainment with games and jumping castles on board. Food, Soul, R&B, and Jazz music will be the order of the day as patrons will unwind and enjoy daytime entertainment in a picnic setting. – @MbuleloMpofu