Artists urged to plough back to communities through infrastructure projects

Showbiz Reporter

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) executive director, Nicholas Moyo has called on legends and prominent practitioners in the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) to establish and support community infrastructure projects as part of their social responsibility programmes.

He was speaking at the commissioning of the Nemashakwe Community library and information resource centre in Gutu which is the brainchild of National Arts Merit Awards legend, an accomplished poet, songwriter, and writer Chirikure Chirikure.

Moyo paid tribute to Chirikure Chirikure for his contribution to the project which saw him ploughing back into his community.

“I hope the launch of this community programme by a legend in the CCIs will inspire other young people from this area to take up the arts, especially the literary arts, to further enrich our cultural diversity as Zimbabweans,” Moyo said.

The director said youths would not be afraid of taking up careers in the CCIs if they continuously saw evidence of successful artists giving back to their communities.

“In line with the National Cultural and Creative Industries Strategy, the NACZ is working with stakeholders to create strategies that will professionalise the sector and create safe spaces for the youth to practise their craft and make a living out of the arts.”

Moyo applauded the legend for taking development to the people and promised to help the centre in sourcing other Shona novels and building linkages for future development.

The community library and information resource centre is located at Nemashakwe business centre in Gutu East and boasts 1 000 books ranging from novels to academic and professional books which can be used by people from the age of 10. In addition, the centre has three working computers although there is still no internet connectivity. The centre is solar-powered and fenced with a librarian being employed to run the centre and offer computer lessons.

Chirikure Chirikure said he has worked with the Nemashakwe Secondary School Former Students Association to get sponsorship from the German Embassy for the drilling of a borehole which will enable the school to start income-generating projects which will help in developing the school and paying fees for the less privileged.

“I’m hoping that this initiative can inspire the young generation to become writers and change their mindset to refocus on development,” he said.

The library is a major boost to the remote community as it will help in covering the gap in the education sector. Most of the books in the centre are there are not found in any of the nearby schools giving learners access to rich reading materials for their studies.