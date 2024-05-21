Arts fraternity celebrates as Napoleon Nyanhi appointed NACZ director

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE creative world is abuzz as news of Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi’s appointment as the director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) spreads.

Nyanhi’s ascension to the coveted role comes after the NACZ called upon innovative and administrative minds to apply for the position earlier this year.

The announcement was made public by NACZ’s board chairperson, Dr Jacqueline Nozipo Maraire, in a glowing social media post.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe board is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Napoleon Nyanhi as its new director.

He takes over from Nicholas Moyo, who was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture in October 2023.”

“As an institution dedicated to promoting and nurturing artistic excellence across the nation, the NACZ is confident that Mr Nyanhi’s leadership will allow NACZ to realise its restructuring vision, strategic goals and stakeholder needs,” said Dr Maraire.

In response to Nyanhi’s appointment, the arts community has shared their heartfelt congratulations.

Arts curator, Mandipa Masuku, expressed her excitement, while festival organiser, Walter Wanyanya, proclaimed that he is beyond proud of Nyanhi. Not to be left out, singer, Vusa Mkhaya, shared his joy at the prospect of young blood in the NACZ office.

Many highlight Nyanhi’s wealth of experience and expertise in the artistic realm, having held various influential positions in the media and arts community.

Masuku, the Munch & Sip organiser wrote: “Sithi halala, congratulations to you. As an arts curator, I’m happy Napoleon Nyanhi.”

Wanyanya wrote: “To say I am proud of you would be an understatement. I will simply say, ‘Lord, we thank you’.”

Mkhaya also expressed happiness at Napster’s appointment.

“I’m happy that finally, there’s young blood in that office. Someone who’s in touch with artistes on the ground and has experience in working with them,” he said.

“Congratulations Napster. Hoping that you can be a breath of fresh air in the organisation and bring much-needed change. Our arts sector needs some visionary leadership,” wrote another.

Many said, Napster, a former radio presenter, fits the bill, having vast experience in the world of arts and culture.

He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having held various influential positions in the media and arts community.

From his tenure as managing director of Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation and executive director of the National Arts Merit Awards; to his stints as production manager at C Media Africa, founding station manager of Capitalk FM and programming manager at Star FM.

Nyanhi has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the transformative power of the arts.

With a slew of degrees and certifications from top-notch institutions like Africa University, Clark Atlanta University, University of the Witwatersrand, University of Westminster and Midlands State University, Nyanhi is primed to lead the NACZ into a new era of innovation and growth.

As the NACZ’s new Director, Napoleon Nyanhi will be tasked with championing the importance of the arts in society, forging key partnerships and charting the strategic direction of the NACZ.

Nyanhi’s appointment comes at a critical time as the arts community faces the challenges and opportunities arising from a rapidly evolving world. — @MbuleloMpofu