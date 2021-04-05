Arts guru Thabo Nkomo releases sixth album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

VETERAN arts guru Thabo Nkomo has released his sixth album titled Umoya Wami on various online platforms.

The songs are in languages, English, Ndebele, SeTswana, Afrikaans, Tshivenda and Sotho.

“It has songs mixed with poetry and these are namely, Plumtree 2021, Sithi mayihlome, Baba sebenza Ubuye, Bhazuka style, Thula mntanami, Khutshu khutshu, It lives in me, Impi yomtshado, Pula (iyana imvula) and Umoya wami,” said Nkomo.

Having trained arts gurus that include Nkululeko Nkala, Nkomo who is the founder and director of Thabo Arts Academy which was formed in 2005 at Madabe School in Plumtree, said the album has songs on domestic violence. The main aim by Thabo Arts Academy is to spread love, peace and harmony through poetry.

“I want people to realise the beauty and power of their language,” he said.

The Plumtree-born artiste known for his yesteryear hit song titled Plumtree is based in South Africa where he is a drama educator at Randfontein High School.

Nkomo has five albums under his belt – Vula umnyango (2000) Amagugu Amatsha 2005), Not Guilty Nkosi (2008), Silamulele baba (2014) and Truth and Love (2017). – @mthabisi_mthire