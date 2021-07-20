Arts promoter uses lockdown to nurture talent

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based arts promoter Tafara Admire Dhliwayo is using the lockdown period as a way of assembling a great team of young up-and-coming artistes.

Through his stable, DJ Zim Zim, Admire has managed to sign up over five artistes in the fields of poetry, dance, photography and music.

The 27-year-old artiste who is a DJ said he saw a gap after discovering that there are a number of youngsters who are willing to give the arts a try but just lack support.

“The pandemic has opened up a huge gap in the arts industry as newbies want to give it a shot but do not know-how to go about it. Through my establishment, we’ve been using various social media platforms to unpack local talent in the city as a way of giving the youngsters the zeal to pursue arts,” said Admire.

He said their hope is to promote the artistes more once the lockdown measures are eased.

“As the creative sector eyes opening when lockdown measures are eased, we’ve planned a number of shows around the city to launch the artistes. This we hope will serve as their breakthrough in the industry as they’ll be able to make their brands known more,” he said.

So far, the stable has artistes that include Trappie Flex, Dice, Mishy, Vay Skai, Audrey, Gugu, Liyana, Tony JRG, Charles, Ashlove, Skynet Empire, Loosekid Entertainment, Dope Theken, Carnot and Williams. – @mthabisi_mthire