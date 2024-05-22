ARTUZ leader Obert Masaraure convicted for obstruction of justice

Harare Bureau

HARARE Regional magistrate, Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka has convicted the leader of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Mr Obert Masaraure, after she found him guilty for obstruction of justice.

Masaraure is accused of posting a message on X (formerly Twitter), demanding the release of his colleague, Robson Chere, who had been arrested in connection with the death of an ARTUZ member, Roy Issa in 2016.

Issa allegedly plunged to his death horn the seventh floor of a Harare hotel.

An inquest into his death ruled out foul play, but police went on to re-open the docket and opened murder charges against Masaraure and Chere.

The human rights activist has several cases pending before the courts, including subversion and breaching Covid-19 safety regulations.

In her ruling, Mrs Chakanyuka said Masaraure’s defense was not convincing.