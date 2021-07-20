Arubi on the move?

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ goalkeeper Washington Arubi is reportedly close to completing a move to South African Premiership newcomers Sekhukhune United after negotiations for a contract extension with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivvhandila hit a brick wall.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper’s contract with the Polokwane-based club expired last month.

Soccer Laduma reported that “Sekhukhune United are making attempts to add the net-minder to their roster, with indications that talks are at an advanced stage for the proposed move. A deal is expected to be announced in the coming days if everything is agreed between the parties”.

Should Arubi agree terms with Sekhukhune, he will compete with former Warriors’ goalie Tapuwa Kapini and Ayanda Dlamini for a starting place.

Arubi will also be joining hos other countrymen, defender McClive Phiri and winger Walter Musona.

Sekhukhune are also reported to be interested in the services of Zimbabwean striker Evans Rusike, whose contract with SuperSport expired at the end of the 2020/21 season. – @ZililoR