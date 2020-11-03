. . . as Lulu delinks self from fc Platinum move

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Mpofu says he is committed to serving the Bulawayo soccer giants, dismissing as false rumours that he is on his way out of the club to join Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum.

Mpofu, speaking for the first time about reports linking him to the Zvishavane side where he was said to have been scouted by his former boss at Bosso, Hendrik Pieter De Jongh to fill up the assistant coach’s job which fell vacant last month when Lizwe Sweswe left FC Platinum, said he is committed to Highlanders.

The former Railstars and Bantu Rovers gaffer said: “I saw reports that I was going to FC Platinum and those were not true. One might ask why am I refuting those rumours now? Well, I’ve been inundated with calls from many people, Bosso fans included, asking if it’s true that I’m leaving and I feel I’ve to clear this once that I’m committed to Highlanders.

“What people must know is that at times being loyal is key in our industry and it’s not always about money. I’ve enjoyed and still enjoy good relations with the club and I value that.”

Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu were assistants to Madinda Ndlovu, De Jongh as well as Mark Harrison.

The duo of Mpofu and Ndlovu have been working with the club to identify players that Bosso wants for next season.

“We’ve been busy looking at players that we can bring to Highlanders so that we reinforce the squad. As technical team we gave the club the names of players we feel can do the job for Highlanders and the office is seized with that.

“Fans mustn’t worry that Highlanders will lose players because as it is, I know that the club has a strong foundation in terms of the squad and when the time comes to start training, we will have a competitive side for the games,” said Mpofu.

Bosso lost Brian Banda to FC Platinum during the Covid-19 lockdown as well as forward Tinashe Makanda who joined Dynamos following expiry of their contracts in June.

Mpofu couldn’t be drawn into revealing the names of players that they are targeting. — @ZililoR