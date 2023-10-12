Asante Mo added to Mapopoma Festival lineup

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Asante Mo, has landed an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop their brand by being added to this year’s Mapopoma Festival.

The festival’s fifth edition has a strong lineup of artists such as Feli Nandi, Holy Ten, Sabach the band, Skyroot, Muffia King, DJ Ashley, and DJ Cleazer.

Mapopoma Festival founder Patrick Musonza stated that preparations for the festival, which will be held from 29 to 31 December at Baobab Primary School in Victoria Falls, have started.

“We are on the right course in preparing for this year’s edition which will be more sophisticated and interesting. In terms of the lineup, we are on course of securing more acts from the country’s corners so as to celebrate our local talent. We are also in talks with foreign acts who we are confident have a large following,” said Musonza.

“We so excited to be perfoming in Victoria Falls for the first time as Asante Mo. The last time we played there we did a duo with Iyasa at the Econet Marathon.

“We feel like it’s a very big opportunity to explore the world as we will be presenting our act for the first time in the resort city that attracts international tourists,” said Newman Trindad aka Daiman, a member of Asante Mo.

