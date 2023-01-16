Asante Mo shine in Harare…as they ready solo gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

UNSTOPPABLE, boisterous and bubbling simple describes the energy and determination of Bulawayo-based dance outfit Asante Mo.

The outfit was in Harare over the weekend, where they identified a gap for their growth and conquered the two performance stages there were exposed to.

They performed on Saturday at the Alliance Française de Harare 2023 official opening.

Their out of the world perfomance landed them another gig at the recently opened affluent nightspot, Habhana.

The group comprising of DJ Beast, Beckx Marabha and Daiman was escorted to the venue by fellow creatives who included the Zandezi theatre cast.

The dance outfit took to the stage shortly after 10pm and their one-hour set left the crowd geared up for a party vibe night with many calling for their return on stage.

Slowly, but surely the outfit is now starting to be the talk in the streets of Bulawayo and the capital city and they are poised to land more gigs.

Back at home in the City of Kings and Queens, suspense is on their upcoming solo show that will be held at Bulawayo Theatre on February 21 and will be hosted by Dab Three Events. The gig is set to be held as from 6pm and to diffuse their act, they will be supported by Nolizwe and TRP.

Said Daiman: “We were invited by the Alliance Francaise for their official opening and it was a very interactive performance as we enjoyed the performance. Through the show and other connections, we managed to get another gig at Habhana Lounge where we did another splendid performance as the revellers kept on saying our act is something new, fresh and international,” he said.

Said Dab Three Events director Archford Hadebe: “We are now in 2023 and as always, we continue with our quest of promoting local talent to greater heights.

“The show comes after realising the steady rise of Asante Mo. Since they made their way to our Kasi 2 Kasi gigs and at the shutdown 2022 gig, the relationship grew and the crowd always received them well hence the hosting of their own gig.” [email protected]_mthire