Asante Mo using Afro-tech music to save rhinos

ASANTE Mo, an Afro-Tech musical outfit from Zimbabwe, is using their talent to raise awareness and advocate for the conservation of wildlife, especially the rhinos. The band is working on their debut studio album, titled A Letter to the Poacher, which features songs that highlight the plight and beauty of the endangered animals.

The album has tracks such as Mama Rhino, featuring Lethu Dapoet and Nolizwe, Umlilo, featuring Mzistoz Mfanafuthi and Aloe the Rapper, Uphondo Luka Bhejane, featuring Mamozi and Sunduza, Rhino Cry, featuring Futurelove and Mbonisi Zikhali, and Uphondo Luka Bhejane. The songs are a blend of Afro-Tech beats and lyrics that convey a message of respect and love for the rhinos.

One of the band members, Sir Trinidad, said the album fulfills their vision of educating the masses for a good cause.

“Marabha Becks, the most travelled in our group, insisted doing music for the cause will help us grow as a brand. Thus, as we begin the year, we want to offer music that will entertain and educate our people. April is the month to launch the album, whilst at the same time we are preparing something big for World Rhino Day in September. The album will be a buildup campaign in the next coming months until the day,” he said.

He also said the album seeks to challenge the negative perceptions and practices associated with wildlife.

“Traveling around the world always teaches us something, not new always, but to discover something special that you have. For example, most people around the world think that in Africa we live with animals, so we know much about animals, but most of us don’t know these animals. We want the people to know their animals that are very special and protect them at all costs,” he said.

