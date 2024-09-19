Asaph Afrika to represent Zimbabwe at Next Level Global in the USA

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IN just a few days, award-winning rapper Asaph Afrika will take the stage as he represents Zimbabwe at the Next Level Global in the United States.

This prestigious event brings together notable hip-hop artistes from around the world, all of whom have participated in the Next Level Hip Hop Academy in their respective countries.

Asaph, who was part of the Zimbabwe Next Level participants in July, expressed his excitement about this opportunity.

“It’s really exciting and also comes with a bit of pressure. The Zimbabwean hip-hop space is so diverse, and I’m just a fraction of the bigger picture, but I’ll do my best to represent the best of our qualities.

“Representing Zimbabwe on a global stage is a boost for the culture as a whole. Our dreams are valid, and we’re not just a local hip-hop community; we are part of a global community and we have so much to contribute,” he shared.

Asaph hopes to gain invaluable experiences that will enhance his artistry.

“I expect my perspective to shift. New places and experiences always come with a shift in mindset. I’m just ready to learn how things are done so I can share with the culture back home,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience during the Zimbabwe Next Level Residency, he noted, “The residency was really refreshing for me. It built the aspect of hip-hop as a community. I no longer see other artistes as competition; we’re all complementing each other in making hip-hop in Zimbabwe what it is.”

The “Thebelele” singer conceded that the academy has played a pivotal role in shaping his skills and perspective as an artiste.

“My key takeaways were that we make music because we have a message to share, and those who relate will gravitate. I’m done making music trying to please the crowd,” he stated candidly.

Asaph is also eager to showcase the richness of Zimbabwean culture through his music.

“I plan to introduce them to the different sounds we fuse into our hip-hop music, like Kwaito in ‘Vibe Is Correct’ and ‘Aspheli Moya,’ as well as Mbira in ‘Like So Mhoroi,’” he explained.

As he prepares to make his US bout, the hip-hop community in Zimbabwe stands behind Asaph, eager to see how he will represent their diverse and vibrant culture on an international stage.

Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu