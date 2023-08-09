Asaph amplifies fight against drug abuse with new single, “It’s Never Too Late”

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

NOTICING how the lives of youths are being cut short because of drugs, Hip-hop artiste, Asaph has dropped another song of hope titled “It’s Never Too Late”.

In a press release, Asaph said the song is a beacon of hope for those that are going through challenges in their lives.

“Those who know me know I have my share of struggles with alcohol, so I feel very strongly about giving people in my situation, and even those addicted to drugs and other substances, that glimmer of hope that says there is still a chance to save themselves and set their lives straight. This song will, hopefully, serve as a bridge between the addicted and their loved ones to help them understand each other better so the victims can be saved,” said Asaph in a press release.

He said the song came at a very good time as the fight against drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe is a very topical issue with the youth falling victim as they struggle to find direction in their life.

He said through the song, he wanted to be the voice of the voiceless and alert those that are addicted to drugs that it’s never too late to change.

“Every day I wake up to news of friends or family either being committed or dying from drug overdoses and alcohol poisoning and I always wish I could do more to help them because the Lord knows that could very easily have been me! I want to talk to everyone through this song and let them know that healing doesn’t have to be instant or miraculous, but it is possible and it’s a journey, no matter how far you feel you are. Nobody is perfect. We are all works in progress. That’s why I keep saying it’s never too late.”

The song was produced by Asaph’s long-time collaborator Sparks45.

The song sung in English and Ndebele will be available to stream from today on Asaph’s YouTube [email protected] and it will come complete with a lyric video courtesy of Asaph’s media team Rebel Film [email protected]