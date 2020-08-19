Asaph breathes fire with Asipheli Moya song

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TOUTED as one of the country’s best rappers, Asaph has reiterated that he is “in it to win it” after dropping a single titled Asipheli Moya that was accompanied by picturesque scenes featuring another rapper, Msiz’Kay.

The track which was released on Monday is a follow up to his hit, Like So with both tracks set to be included in his upcoming album that he is working on.

Asaph said Asipheli Moya was produced by AyKayKing while the visuals were shot by Marcus Khumalo at different locations around Bulawayo.

Listening to the track with which Asaph and Msiz’Kay make it clear that they have a fighting spirit, it is clear that they are working flat out to become renowned artistes, not just locally, but regionally.

The visuals showcase the rich City of Kings and Queens as well as the late Joshua Nkomo.

The lyrics: “Siyawa siyavuka, asipheli moya, impumelelo siyayifuna, asipheli moya” show just how much the artistes are hungry to conquer.

Commenting on the song, Asaph said: “Asipheli Moya is a song about never giving up no matter what the situation is. It’s about always finding a way to make life work. We fall and we rise again, asipheli moya.

“I want everyone who hears it to find strength in it and get motivated to keep going. I want it to inspire the people of Zimbabwe to never give up.”

Through his recent works, Asaph has been topping local radio stations charts. He also made his maiden appearance on Channel O through the Like So visuals.

As expected, all eyes are on him now to see if Asipheli Moya will top charts. – @mthabisi_mthire.