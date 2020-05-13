Asaph leads Bulawayo revolution

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Asaph is a man on a mission to put Bulawayo music on the map.

In that quest, he has proven that he is a valuable asset in the City of Kings and arguably one of the finest rappers in the country.

Letting his music speak for him, Asaph has in recent years, been producing music that has been topping charts nationally from Mambo in 2018 to Vibe is

Correct last year. This year, he is charming people with Like So, a song with which he calls on Zimbabweans to unite.

And while people were still appreciating the song, he was recently featured on what has become another banger, Crooger’s Ginde that also features award-winning Ti Gonzi.

Basically, Asaph is his own competition currently as it is a battle between Like So and Ginde with the two tracks having made top two on ZiFM Stereo’s top 40 chart show this past weekend. Like So took the number one spot.

It is clear Asaph is in a quest to show the nation that he is the next best thing. And on Ginde, he makes this clear by singing: “We’re going to make it, by fire by force, toita zveGinde” showing how hungry he is for success.

Commenting on the success of his music, Asaph said he hopes this achievement will lead to the opening of more doors for him and fellow musicians from Bulawayo.

“I think I’m having a great year despite the corona situation as it is exciting having two top songs on ZiFM. I hope this leads to the opening of more doors because I feel it’s a big achievement for a Hip Hop artist in Zimbabwe and generally, an artiste from Bulawayo.

“I really feel like the biggest artist in Bulawayo and the biggest Hip Hop Artist in Zimbabwe currently,” said Asaph.

In his quest to prove his worth to the nation and claim his rightful spot, Asaph is not alone as he is being backed by his colleagues from the city, rapper Msiz’Kay, Lee McHoney, Vuyo Brown and Crisswiss whose songs made top 10 on the ZiFM Stereo chart show.

Bad Vibes, a song by rising duo Wilson “The Dot’ Matarutso and Blessing “Crisswiss” Bejile was on position three this past weekend, closely following Asaph.

The single features Bulawayo’s own songbird, Lee McHoney, wordsmith Vic Jita and ultra-talented rapper Uno XO.

Interestingly, the song is also about unity. It really applies to the city’s artistes’ journey of penetrating the national scene as they do not need “bad vibes” to make it.

Crisswiss said they are super excited about the recognition of their song which was produced by Rayo Beats.

“We are super excited that the song is on the charts and grateful to everyone who’s supporting the Room 328 movement. We appreciate the rave reviews we’ve received and this has motivated us to further market the song and get it the recognition it truly deserves,” said Crisswiss.

He said the single which is off their debut album, Room 328 is all about creating unity among people.

“Bad Vibes message is as a people, let’s get together and enjoy each other’s company and leave all that negative energy behind us,” he said.

On position five on the chart show was gospel musician Vuyo Brown’s Thula Wazi which moved up the ladder from position six the previous week. – @mthabisi_mthire.