Asaph to celebrate Def Jam deal with a show

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IF ever there is someone who will look back at 2021 with a smile, that would be Bulawayo rapper Asaph.

This is simply because he put pen to paper on a prestigious recording deal with Def Jam Recordings Africa last week.

Such an achievement calls for a celebration and celebrate is what the Mambo hit artiste will be doing on Monday.

His show dubbed, “Asaph to the world launch party” will be held at The Vista where people eat, drink and dance.

Hosted by Skyz Metro FM’s Khekhe, Asaph’s supporting acts will include Ganyaz, Bhekz and DJ CP whilst a host of DJs will be on decks.

This show will serve as a formal introduction of Asaph to the world.

According to Asaph, this recording deal will be a springboard to greater things, “shooting me straight to the stars.” – @eMKlass_49